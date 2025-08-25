CotizacionesSecciones
CNQ: Canadian Natural Resources Limited

32.76 USD 0.17 (0.52%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de CNQ de hoy ha cambiado un -0.52%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 32.65, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 33.24.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Canadian Natural Resources Limited. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
32.65 33.24
Rango anual
24.66 37.91
Cierres anteriores
32.93
Open
32.72
Bid
32.76
Ask
33.06
Low
32.65
High
33.24
Volumen
5.697 K
Cambio diario
-0.52%
Cambio mensual
3.67%
Cambio a 6 meses
6.40%
Cambio anual
-0.88%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B