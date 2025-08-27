Valute / CNQ
CNQ: Canadian Natural Resources Limited
31.58 USD 0.96 (2.95%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CNQ ha avuto una variazione del -2.95% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.31 e ad un massimo di 32.33.
Segui le dinamiche di Canadian Natural Resources Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CNQ News
Intervallo Giornaliero
31.31 32.33
Intervallo Annuale
24.66 37.91
- Chiusura Precedente
- 32.54
- Apertura
- 32.27
- Bid
- 31.58
- Ask
- 31.88
- Minimo
- 31.31
- Massimo
- 32.33
- Volume
- 7.546 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.95%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.06%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.45%
20 settembre, sabato