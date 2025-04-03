CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / CCNE
CCNE: CNB Financial Corporation

25.68 USD 0.26 (1.02%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de CCNE de hoy ha cambiado un 1.02%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 25.36, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 26.27.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas CNB Financial Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
25.36 26.27
Rango anual
19.32 29.29
Cierres anteriores
25.42
Open
25.43
Bid
25.68
Ask
25.98
Low
25.36
High
26.27
Volumen
431
Cambio diario
1.02%
Cambio mensual
-1.57%
Cambio a 6 meses
16.46%
Cambio anual
7.22%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B