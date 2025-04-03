Divisas / CCNE
CCNE: CNB Financial Corporation
25.68 USD 0.26 (1.02%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CCNE de hoy ha cambiado un 1.02%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 25.36, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 26.27.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas CNB Financial Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
25.36 26.27
Rango anual
19.32 29.29
- Cierres anteriores
- 25.42
- Open
- 25.43
- Bid
- 25.68
- Ask
- 25.98
- Low
- 25.36
- High
- 26.27
- Volumen
- 431
- Cambio diario
- 1.02%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.57%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 16.46%
- Cambio anual
- 7.22%
