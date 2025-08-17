Divisas / BIP
BIP: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Limited Partnership Units
30.71 USD 0.41 (1.32%)
Sector: Servicios Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BIP de hoy ha cambiado un -1.32%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 30.70, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 31.37.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Limited Partnership Units. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
30.70 31.37
Rango anual
25.72 36.48
- Cierres anteriores
- 31.12
- Open
- 31.24
- Bid
- 30.71
- Ask
- 31.01
- Low
- 30.70
- High
- 31.37
- Volumen
- 1.120 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.32%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.32%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 3.40%
- Cambio anual
- -13.25%
