BIP: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Limited Partnership Units
30.92 USD 0.13 (0.42%)
Secteur: Utilitaires Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BIP a changé de -0.42% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 30.84 et à un maximum de 31.15.
Suivez la dynamique Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Limited Partnership Units. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
BIP Nouvelles
Range quotidien
30.84 31.15
Range Annuel
25.72 36.48
- Clôture Précédente
- 31.05
- Ouverture
- 31.10
- Bid
- 30.92
- Ask
- 31.22
- Plus Bas
- 30.84
- Plus Haut
- 31.15
- Volume
- 725
- Changement quotidien
- -0.42%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.64%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 4.11%
- Changement Annuel
- -12.66%
20 septembre, samedi