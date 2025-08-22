Valute / BIP
BIP: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Limited Partnership Units
31.32 USD 0.40 (1.29%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BIP ha avuto una variazione del 1.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.81 e ad un massimo di 31.36.
Segui le dinamiche di Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Limited Partnership Units. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
30.81 31.36
Intervallo Annuale
25.72 36.48
- Chiusura Precedente
- 30.92
- Apertura
- 30.95
- Bid
- 31.32
- Ask
- 31.62
- Minimo
- 30.81
- Massimo
- 31.36
- Volume
- 916
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.29%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.64%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.45%
- Variazione Annuale
- -11.53%