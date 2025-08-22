QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BIP
Tornare a Azioni

BIP: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Limited Partnership Units

31.32 USD 0.40 (1.29%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BIP ha avuto una variazione del 1.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.81 e ad un massimo di 31.36.

Segui le dinamiche di Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Limited Partnership Units. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BIP News

Intervallo Giornaliero
30.81 31.36
Intervallo Annuale
25.72 36.48
Chiusura Precedente
30.92
Apertura
30.95
Bid
31.32
Ask
31.62
Minimo
30.81
Massimo
31.36
Volume
916
Variazione giornaliera
1.29%
Variazione Mensile
0.64%
Variazione Semestrale
5.45%
Variazione Annuale
-11.53%
22 settembre, lunedì
13:45
USD
Discorso di Williams, Membro del FOMC
Agire
Fcst
Prev