ReflectBidiagonalToQP

Generates orthogonal matrices Q and P**T (or P**H for complex types) determined by ReduceToBidiagonal method when reducing a real or complex matrix A to bidiagonal form: A = Q * B * P**T. Q and P**T are defined as products of elementary reflectors H(i) or G(i) respectively. LAPACK functions ORGBR, UNGBR.

As input is used transformed matrix reflect_qp with the same sizes m-by-n as in original matrix A.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::ReflectBidiagonalToQP(

vector& tau_q,

vector& tau_p,

matrix& Q,

matrix& PT

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrix::ReflectBidiagonalToQP(

vectorf& tau_q,

vectorf& tau_p,

matrixf& Q,

matrixf& PT

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrix::ReflectBidiagonalToQP(

vectorc& tau_q,

vectorc& tau_p,

matrixc& Q,

matrixc& PH

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrix::ReflectBidiagonalToQP(

vectorcf& tau_q,

vectorcf& tau_p,

matrixcf& Q,

matrixcf& PH

);

Parameters

tau_q

[in] Vector of the scalar factors of the elementary reflectors which represent the orthogonal matrix Q.

tau_p

[in] Vector of the scalar factors of the elementary reflectors which represent the orthogonal matrix P.

Q

[out] Orthogonal matrix Q.

PT (PH)

[out] Transposed (or hermitian conjugated) matrix P.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

If m >= n, matrix Q is of m-by-n sizes, matrix PT is of n-by-n sizes.

If m < n, matrix Q is of m-by-m sizes, matrix PT is of m-by-n sizes.