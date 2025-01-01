SingularValueDecompositionJacobiHigh

Singular Value Decomposition, Jacobi high level algorithm (LAPACK function GEJSV).

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionJacobiHigh(

ENUM_SVDJH_A joba,

ENUM_SVDJH_U jobu,

ENUM_SVDJH_V jobv,

ENUM_SVDJH_R jobr,

ENUM_SVDJH_T jobt,

ENUM_SVDJH_P jobp,

vector& S,

matrix& U,

matrix& V,

vector& work_results

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionJacobiHigh(

ENUM_SVDJH_A joba,

ENUM_SVDJH_U jobu,

ENUM_SVDJH_V jobv,

ENUM_SVDJH_R jobr,

ENUM_SVDJH_T jobt,

ENUM_SVDJH_P jobp,

vectorf& S,

matrixf& U,

matrixf& V,

vector& work_results

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionJacobiHigh(

ENUM_SVDJH_A joba,

ENUM_SVDJH_U jobu,

ENUM_SVDJH_V jobv,

ENUM_SVDJH_R jobr,

ENUM_SVDJH_T jobt,

ENUM_SVDJH_P jobp,

vectorc& S,

matrixc& U,

matrixc& V,

vector& work_results

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionJacobiHigh(

ENUM_SVDJH_A joba,

ENUM_SVDJH_U jobu,

ENUM_SVDJH_V jobv,

ENUM_SVDJH_R jobr,

ENUM_SVDJH_T jobt,

ENUM_SVDJH_P jobp,

vectorf& singular_values,

matrixcf& u,

matrixcf& v,

vectorf& work_results

);

Parameters

joba

[in] ENUM_SVDJH_A enumeration value determining the accuracy level of the SVD computation.

jobu

[in] ENUM_SVDJH_U enumeration value that determines how the left singular vectors should be computed.

jobv

[in] ENUM_SVDJH_V enumeration value that determines how the right singular vectors should be computed.

jobr

[in] ENUM_SVDJH_R enumeration value defining the range of computable values

jobt

[in] ENUM_SVDJH_T enumeration value defining whether to transpose the matrix of it is square. If the matrix is non-square, this parameter is ignored.

jobp

[in] ENUM_SVDJH_P enumeration value defining the possibility of structured perturbations to remove denormalized values.

S

[out] Vector of singular values.

For work(1)/work(2) = one: the singular values of A. During the computation S contains Euclidean column norms of the iterated matrices in the array a.

For work(1)≠work(2): the singular values of A are (work(1)/work(2)) * S(1:n). This factored form is used if sigma_max(A) overflows or if small singular values have been saved from underflow by scaling the input matrix A.

jobr = 'R', some of the singular values may be returned as exact zeros obtained by 'setting to zero' because they are below the numerical rank threshold or are denormalized numbers.

U

[out] Matrix of left singular vectors.

V

[out] Matrix of right singular vectors.

work_results

[out] Vector consisting of 7 statistics obtained as a result of the computation.

work(1) = scale = work(2)/work(1) is the scaling factor such that scale*sva(1:n) are the computed singular values of A. See the description of S.

work(2) = see the description of work(1).

work(3) = sconda is an estimate for the condition number of column equilibrated A. If joba = 'E' or 'G', sconda is an estimate of sqrt(||(R**t * R)**(-1)||_1). It is computed using ?pocon. It holds n**(-1/4) * sconda ≤ ||R**(-1)||_2 ≤ n**(1/4) * sconda, where R is the triangular factor from the QRF of A. However, if R is truncated and the numerical rank is determined to be strictly smaller than n, sconda is returned as -1, indicating that the smallest singular values might be lost.

If full SVD is needed, the following two condition numbers are useful for the analysis of the algorithm. They are provied for a user who is familiar with the details of the method.

work(4) = an estimate of the scaled condition number of the triangular factor in the first QR factorization.

work(5) = an estimate of the scaled condition number of the triangular factor in the second QR factorization.

The following two parameters are computed if jobt = 'T'. They are provided for a user who is familiar with the details of the method.

work(6) = the entropy of A**t*A :: this is the Shannon entropy of diag(A**t*A) / Trace(A**t*A) taken as point in the probability simplex.

work(7) = the entropy of A*A**t.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

The number of matrix rows must not be less than the number of columns.

ENUM_SVDJH_A

An enumeration that specifies the level of accuracy of the SVD computation.

ID Description SVDJHA_C Computation as with 'C' with an additional estimate of the condition number. It provides a realistic error bound. SVDJHA_E Computation as with SVDJHA_C' with an additional estimate of the condition number. It provides a realistic error bound. SVDJHA_F Higher accuracy than the SVDJHA_C option. SVDJHA_G Computation as with SVDJHA_F with an additional estimate of the condition number. SVDJHA_A Small singular values are the noise and the matrix is treated as numerically rank deficient. SVDJHA_R Similar as in SVDJHA_A, but more accuracy.

ENUM_SVDJH_U

An enumeration defining how left singular vectors should be computed.

ID Description SVDJHU_U N columns of U are returned in the array U. SVDJHU_F Full set of M left singular vectors is returned in the array U. SVDJHU_N U is not computed.

ENUM_SVDJH_V

An enumeration defining how right singular vectors should be computed.

ID Description SVDJHV_V N columns of V are returned in the array V SVDJHV_J N columns of V are returned in the array V, but they are computed as the product of Jacobi rotations SVDJHV_N V is not computed

ENUM_SVDJH_R

An enumeration that defines the range of values to be computed.

ID Description SVDJHR_N Do not kill small columns of c*A. SVDJHR_R RESTRICTED range for sigma(c*A). This option is recommended.

ENUM_SVDJH_T

An enumeration that specifies whether a matrix should be transposed if it is square.

ID Description SVDJHT_T Transpose if entropy test indicates possibly faster convergence of Jacobi process. SVDJHT_N Do not use transposition. Do not speculate.

ENUM_SVDJH_P

An enumeration that specifies the possibility of structured perturbations to remove denormalized values.

ID Description SVDJHP_P Introduce perturbation. SVDJHP_N Do not perturb.

