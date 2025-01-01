EigenHessenbergSchurQ

Computes the eigenvalues of a Hessenberg matrix H and the matrices T and Z from the Schur decomposition H = Z T Z**T, where T is an upper quasi-triangular matrix (the Schur form), and Z is the orthogonal matrix of Schur vectors. Optionally Z may be postmultiplied into an input orthogonal matrix Q so that this routine can give the Schur factorization of a matrix A which has been reduced to the Hessenberg form H by the orthogonal matrix Q:

A = Q*H*Q**T = (QZ)*T*(QZ)**T.

LAPACK function HSEQR. See also Schur decomposition.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::EigenHessenbergSchurQ(

matrix& Q,

vectorc& eigen_values,

matrix& schur_t,

matrix& schur_z

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::EigenHessenbergSchurQ(

matrixf& Q,

vectorcf& eigen_values,

matrixf& schur_t,

matrixf& schur_z

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::EigenHessenbergSchurQ(

matrixc& Q,

vectorc& eigen_values,

matrixc& schur_t,

matrixc& schur_z

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::EigenHessenbergSchurQ(

matrixcf& Q,

vectorcf& eigen_values,

matrixcf& schur_t,

matrixcf& schur_z

);

Parameters

Q

[in] Orthogonal matrix Q produced by method ReflectHessenbergToQ. Matrix Q can be of zero size, in this case Hessenberg matrix (not original matrix A) will be decomposed. If matrix Q is used, then calculated the original matrix A reduced to Hessenberg form (see ReduceToHessenberg).

eigen_values

[out] Vector of eigenvalues.

schur_t

[out] Upper triangular Schur matrix (Schur form for the input matrix).

schur_z

[out] Matrix of Schur vectors.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

Real (non-complex) matrices can have a complex solution. Therefore, the input vector of eigenvalues must be complex. In case of a complex solution, the error code is set to 4019 (ERR_MATH_OVERFLOW). Otherwise, only the real parts of the complex values of the eigenvalue vector should be used.