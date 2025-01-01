- EigenSolver
Computes the eigenvalues of a Hessenberg matrix H and the matrices T and Z from the Schur decomposition H = Z T Z**T, where T is an upper quasi-triangular matrix (the Schur form), and Z is the orthogonal matrix of Schur vectors. Optionally Z may be postmultiplied into an input orthogonal matrix Q so that this routine can give the Schur factorization of a matrix A which has been reduced to the Hessenberg form H by the orthogonal matrix Q:
A = Q*H*Q**T = (QZ)*T*(QZ)**T.
LAPACK function HSEQR. See also Schur decomposition.
Computing for type matrix<double>
|
bool matrix::EigenHessenbergSchurQ(
Computing for type matrix<float>
|
bool matrixf::EigenHessenbergSchurQ(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
|
bool matrixc::EigenHessenbergSchurQ(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
|
bool matrixcf::EigenHessenbergSchurQ(
Parameters
Q
[in] Orthogonal matrix Q produced by method ReflectHessenbergToQ. Matrix Q can be of zero size, in this case Hessenberg matrix (not original matrix A) will be decomposed. If matrix Q is used, then calculated the original matrix A reduced to Hessenberg form (see ReduceToHessenberg).
eigen_values
[out] Vector of eigenvalues.
schur_t
[out] Upper triangular Schur matrix (Schur form for the input matrix).
schur_z
[out] Matrix of Schur vectors.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
Real (non-complex) matrices can have a complex solution. Therefore, the input vector of eigenvalues must be complex. In case of a complex solution, the error code is set to 4019 (ERR_MATH_OVERFLOW). Otherwise, only the real parts of the complex values of the eigenvalue vector should be used.