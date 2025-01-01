EigenSolverSchur

Compute eigenvalues, upper triangular matrix in Schur form, and matrix of Schur vectors (LAPACK function GEES). See also Schur decomposition.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::EigenSolverSchur(

ENUM_EIG_SCHUR jobvs,

vectorc& eigen_values,

matrix& schur_matrix,

matrix& schur_vectors

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::EigenSolverSchur(

ENUM_EIG_SCHUR jobvs,

vectorcf& eigen_values,

matrixf& schur_matrix,

matrixf& schur_vectors

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::EigenSolverSchur(

ENUM_EIG_SCHUR jobvs,

vectorc& eigen_values,

matrixc& schur_matrix,

matrixc& schur_vectors

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::EigenSolverSchur(

ENUM_EIG_SCHUR jobvs,

vectorcf& eigen_values,

matrixcf& schur_matrix,

matrixcf& schur_vectors

);

Parameters

jobvs

[in] Value from the ENUM_EIG_SCHUR enumeration, which defines the method for computing Schur vectors.

eigen_values

[out] Vector of eigenvalues.

schur_matrix

[out] Upper triangular Schur matrix (Schur form for the input matrix).

schur_vectors

[out] Matrix of Schur vectors; it is not computed if the jobvs parameter is set to N.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

Computation depends on the jobvs parameter values.

Real (non-complex) matrices can have a complex solution. Therefore, the input vector of eigenvalues must be complex. In case of a complex solution, the error code is set to 4019 (ERR_MATH_OVERFLOW). Otherwise, only the real parts of the complex values of the eigenvalue vector should be used.

ENUM_EIG_SCHUR

An enumeration defining the need to compute eigenvectors.