EigenVectorsTriangularZ

Computes eigenvectors of an real upper quasi-triangular or complex upper triangular matrix computed by EigenHessenbergSchurQ or EigenSolverSchur.

A = Q * T * Q**H, where T is an upper quasi-triangular matrix (the Schur form), and Q is the orthogonal matrix of Schur vectors.

LAPACK function TREVC.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::EigenVectorsTriangularZ(

ENUM_EIG_VECTORS side,

matrix& schur_z,

matrix& left_eigenvectors,

matrix& right_eigenvectors

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::EigenVectorsTriangularZ(

ENUM_EIG_VECTORS side,

matrixf& schur_z,

matrixf& left_eigenvectors,

matrixf& right_eigenvectors

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::EigenVectorsTriangularZ(

ENUM_EIG_VECTORS side,

matrixc& schur_z,

matrixc& left_eigenvectors,

matrixc& right_eigenvectors

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::EigenVectorsTriangularZ(

ENUM_EIG_VECTORS side,

matrixcf& schur_z,

matrixcf& left_eigenvectors,

matrixcf& right_eigenvectors

);

Parameters

side

[in] ENUM_EIG_VECTORS enumeration value which determines what the eigenvectors are computed left, right or both.

shur_z

[in] Orthogonal matrix of Schur vectors computed by EigenHessenbergSchurQ or EigenSolverSchur. Can be of zero size. In this case no backtransformation is produced.

left_eigenvectors

[out] Matrix of left eigenvectors.

right_eigenvectors

[out] Matrix of right eigenvectors.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

The right eigenvector x and the left eigenvector y of T corresponding to an eigenvalue w are defined by:

T*x = w*x, (y**H)*T = w*(y**H)

where y**H denotes the conjugate transpose of y.

The eigenvalues are not input to this routine, but are read directly from the diagonal blocks of T.

This routine returns the matrices X and/or Y of right and left eigenvectors of T, or the products Q*X and/or Q*Y, where Q is an input matrix. If Q is the orthogonal factor that reduces a matrix A to Schur form T, then Q*X and Q*Y are the matrices of right and left eigenvectors of A.

ENUM_EIG_VECTORS

An enumeration that specifies whether to calculate eigenvectors.