SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AI TehPocci for Gold
M YUSUF EFFENDY

AI TehPocci for Gold

M YUSUF EFFENDY
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 23%
Tickmill-Live02
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
83
Profit Trades:
57 (68.67%)
Loss Trades:
26 (31.33%)
Best trade:
35.98 USD
Worst trade:
-9.55 USD
Gross Profit:
133.47 USD (11 705 pips)
Gross Loss:
-50.66 USD (4 417 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (12.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35.98 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.06%
Latest trade:
40 minutes ago
Trades per week:
90
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
8.67
Long Trades:
66 (79.52%)
Short Trades:
17 (20.48%)
Profit Factor:
2.63
Expected Payoff:
1.00 USD
Average Profit:
2.34 USD
Average Loss:
-1.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-8.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.55 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
23.33%
Algo trading:
28%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
9.55 USD (2.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.34% (8.98 USD)
By Equity:
30.45% (131.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 83
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 83
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 7.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +35.98 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.98 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 6
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 15
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 20
0.00 × 2
Imperatum-Real
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 20
RoboForexEU-Pro
0.00 × 4
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.09 × 32
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.38 × 13
ICMarkets-Live02
0.47 × 15
ICMarkets-Live16
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
0.73 × 15
Tickmill-Live09
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
1.00 × 4
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
1.10 × 10
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.20 × 10
60 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.19 16:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.19 09:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AI TehPocci for Gold
30 USD per month
23%
0
0
USD
438
USD
1
28%
83
68%
100%
2.63
1.00
USD
30%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.