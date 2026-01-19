- Growth
Trades:
83
Profit Trades:
57 (68.67%)
Loss Trades:
26 (31.33%)
Best trade:
35.98 USD
Worst trade:
-9.55 USD
Gross Profit:
133.47 USD (11 705 pips)
Gross Loss:
-50.66 USD (4 417 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (12.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35.98 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.06%
Latest trade:
40 minutes ago
Trades per week:
90
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
8.67
Long Trades:
66 (79.52%)
Short Trades:
17 (20.48%)
Profit Factor:
2.63
Expected Payoff:
1.00 USD
Average Profit:
2.34 USD
Average Loss:
-1.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-8.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.55 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
23.33%
Algo trading:
28%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
9.55 USD (2.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.34% (8.98 USD)
By Equity:
30.45% (131.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|83
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|83
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +35.98 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.98 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 15
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 20
|0.00 × 2
|
Imperatum-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 20
|
RoboForexEU-Pro
|0.00 × 4
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.09 × 32
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.38 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.47 × 15
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.73 × 15
|
Tickmill-Live09
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|1.00 × 4
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|1.10 × 10
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|1.20 × 10
No reviews
