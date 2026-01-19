The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real10 0.00 × 1 XMGlobal-MT5 8 0.00 × 1 SCFMLimited-Live2 0.00 × 1 TMGM.TradeMax-Live 0.00 × 3 CudraniaCapital-Real 0.00 × 1 itexsys-Platform 0.00 × 2 FreshForex-MT5 0.00 × 1 StraitsFutures-ATL Live 0.00 × 1 VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live 0.00 × 4 AxenBroker-Live 0.00 × 1 RazeGlobalMarkets-Server 0.00 × 4 Conotoxia-Server 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real25 0.00 × 4 EightcapGlobal-Live 0.00 × 6 Exness-MT5Real27 0.00 × 3 PUPrime-Live 0.00 × 1 OneRoyal-Server 0.00 × 2 PurpleTrading-Live 0.00 × 1 FusionMarketsAU-Live 0.00 × 2 Exness-MT5Real24 0.00 × 1 VTMarkets-Live 2 0.00 × 1 Earnex-Trade 0.00 × 1 XMTrading-MT5 2 0.00 × 1 StriforSVG-Live 0.00 × 43 CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5 0.00 × 10 249 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor