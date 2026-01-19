The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

MetasGroup-Live 0.00 × 2 MTrading-Live 0.00 × 1 CoreLiquidity-Real 1 0.00 × 3 AM-UK-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live03 0.00 × 1 GFIC-Real1 0.00 × 4 LQDMarketsUK-Live 2 0.00 × 1 ADSS-Demo 0.00 × 3 NAS-Real 0.00 × 5 SFM-Demo 0.00 × 5 PHP-LiveLiquidity1 0.00 × 1 FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server 0.00 × 1 PriceMarkets-Live 0.00 × 5 CollectiveFX-LIVE1 0.00 × 1 FXOpen-Real2 0.00 × 1 FXNet-Real 0.00 × 1 Youtradefx-Real 0.00 × 4 QTrade-Server 0.00 × 1 Hadwins-Global Trader 0.00 × 2 Deltastock-Live 0.00 × 1 SVSFX-Live 0.00 × 1 InvestTechFx-Live 0.00 × 1 Darwinex-LiveUK 0.00 × 2 GO4X-Live 0.00 × 1 OctaFX-Demo 0.00 × 2 262 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor