Timothy Iman Pierngadi

Archana

Timothy Iman Pierngadi
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 29%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
295
Profit Trades:
128 (43.38%)
Loss Trades:
167 (56.61%)
Best trade:
149.01 USD
Worst trade:
-92.53 USD
Gross Profit:
7 192.97 USD (462 370 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 435.14 USD (392 566 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (941.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
941.97 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.38%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.65
Long Trades:
223 (75.59%)
Short Trades:
72 (24.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
2.57 USD
Average Profit:
56.20 USD
Average Loss:
-38.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-559.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-888.94 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
1.85%
Annual Forecast:
22.50%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
264.92 USD
Maximal:
1 160.89 USD (34.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.92% (1 160.89 USD)
By Equity:
0.45% (24.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 280
CHFJPY 8
GBPJPY 7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 833
CHFJPY -34
GBPJPY -41
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 76K
CHFJPY -3.8K
GBPJPY -2.6K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +149.01 USD
Worst trade: -93 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +941.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -559.96 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
GFIC-Real1
0.00 × 4
LQDMarketsUK-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 3
NAS-Real
0.00 × 5
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 5
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
PriceMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real2
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
Youtradefx-Real
0.00 × 4
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 2
262 more...
NOT FOR COPY JUST FOR JOURALING


No reviews
2026.01.19 01:36
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.78% of days out of 169 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
