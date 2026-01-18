SignalsSections
Franco Adrian Despouse Sobarzo

Gold D Roger

Franco Adrian Despouse Sobarzo
0 reviews
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
VantageInternational-Live 5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
91
Profit Trades:
81 (89.01%)
Loss Trades:
10 (10.99%)
Best trade:
25.30 USD
Worst trade:
-29.86 USD
Gross Profit:
148.90 USD (14 854 pips)
Gross Loss:
-107.27 USD (10 857 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (10.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
57.41 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
27 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.90
Long Trades:
20 (21.98%)
Short Trades:
71 (78.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
0.46 USD
Average Profit:
1.84 USD
Average Loss:
-10.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-46.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-46.06 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.35%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
46.06 USD (4.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 91
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 42
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +25.30 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -46.06 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

2026.01.18 05:22
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 7 days. This comprises 14% of days out of the 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.18 05:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 27 days
