Trades:
91
Profit Trades:
81 (89.01%)
Loss Trades:
10 (10.99%)
Best trade:
25.30 USD
Worst trade:
-29.86 USD
Gross Profit:
148.90 USD (14 854 pips)
Gross Loss:
-107.27 USD (10 857 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (10.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
57.41 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
27 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.90
Long Trades:
20 (21.98%)
Short Trades:
71 (78.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
0.46 USD
Average Profit:
1.84 USD
Average Loss:
-10.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-46.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-46.06 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.35%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
46.06 USD (4.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|91
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|42
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
