Trades:
1 099
Profit Trades:
713 (64.87%)
Loss Trades:
386 (35.12%)
Best trade:
130.41 USD
Worst trade:
-126.03 USD
Gross Profit:
4 885.34 USD (562 662 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 217.89 USD (664 093 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (104.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
240.60 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
11.10%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
141
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.18
Long Trades:
576 (52.41%)
Short Trades:
523 (47.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
0.61 USD
Average Profit:
6.85 USD
Average Loss:
-10.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-3.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-494.27 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
17.87%
Annual Forecast:
216.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
405.67 USD
Maximal:
566.71 USD (10.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.61% (566.71 USD)
By Equity:
8.34% (166.81 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|CADJPY
|279
|AUDCAD
|183
|GBPCHF
|174
|AUDCHF
|123
|EURCHF
|108
|EURGBP
|87
|XAUUSD
|60
|USDJPY
|17
|EURAUD
|13
|GBPCAD
|12
|GBPAUD
|11
|EURCAD
|8
|GBPUSD
|8
|EURUSD
|6
|USDCHF
|5
|AUDUSD
|3
|USDCAD
|2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|CADJPY
|306
|AUDCAD
|-33
|GBPCHF
|297
|AUDCHF
|131
|EURCHF
|79
|EURGBP
|98
|XAUUSD
|-399
|USDJPY
|34
|EURAUD
|24
|GBPCAD
|35
|GBPAUD
|4
|EURCAD
|17
|GBPUSD
|25
|EURUSD
|20
|USDCHF
|15
|AUDUSD
|6
|USDCAD
|6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|CADJPY
|4.3K
|AUDCAD
|-1.3K
|GBPCHF
|4.3K
|AUDCHF
|2.3K
|EURCHF
|1.5K
|EURGBP
|1.9K
|XAUUSD
|-126K
|USDJPY
|2.4K
|EURAUD
|1.4K
|GBPCAD
|2.4K
|GBPAUD
|-156
|EURCAD
|1.6K
|GBPUSD
|640
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|USDCHF
|1K
|AUDUSD
|600
|USDCAD
|404
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +130.41 USD
Worst trade: -126 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +104.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews
