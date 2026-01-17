SignalsSections
George Monib Khoury

Mshtawy HS

George Monib Khoury
0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 85%
Exness-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 099
Profit Trades:
713 (64.87%)
Loss Trades:
386 (35.12%)
Best trade:
130.41 USD
Worst trade:
-126.03 USD
Gross Profit:
4 885.34 USD (562 662 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 217.89 USD (664 093 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (104.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
240.60 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
11.10%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
141
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.18
Long Trades:
576 (52.41%)
Short Trades:
523 (47.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
0.61 USD
Average Profit:
6.85 USD
Average Loss:
-10.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-3.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-494.27 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
17.87%
Annual Forecast:
216.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
405.67 USD
Maximal:
566.71 USD (10.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.61% (566.71 USD)
By Equity:
8.34% (166.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CADJPY 279
AUDCAD 183
GBPCHF 174
AUDCHF 123
EURCHF 108
EURGBP 87
XAUUSD 60
USDJPY 17
EURAUD 13
GBPCAD 12
GBPAUD 11
EURCAD 8
GBPUSD 8
EURUSD 6
USDCHF 5
AUDUSD 3
USDCAD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CADJPY 306
AUDCAD -33
GBPCHF 297
AUDCHF 131
EURCHF 79
EURGBP 98
XAUUSD -399
USDJPY 34
EURAUD 24
GBPCAD 35
GBPAUD 4
EURCAD 17
GBPUSD 25
EURUSD 20
USDCHF 15
AUDUSD 6
USDCAD 6
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CADJPY 4.3K
AUDCAD -1.3K
GBPCHF 4.3K
AUDCHF 2.3K
EURCHF 1.5K
EURGBP 1.9K
XAUUSD -126K
USDJPY 2.4K
EURAUD 1.4K
GBPCAD 2.4K
GBPAUD -156
EURCAD 1.6K
GBPUSD 640
EURUSD 1.2K
USDCHF 1K
AUDUSD 600
USDCAD 404
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +130.41 USD
Worst trade: -126 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +104.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live01
0.00 × 2
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 7
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 7
BenchMark-Real
0.00 × 5
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 2
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 6
OANDA-v20 Live
0.00 × 9
FTMO-Server3
0.00 × 1
FTMO-Server2
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 2
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
BCS-Real
0.00 × 7
AM-Live2
0.00 × 11
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 14
ValburyCapitalLtd-US01-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 8
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 19
LQDLLC-Live01
0.00 × 50
NgelPartners-Live
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 22
0.00 × 1
2026.01.17 21:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.17 21:16
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 21:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.17 21:16
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.16 19:00
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.16 19:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.16 19:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Mshtawy HS
30 USD per month
85%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
37
100%
1 099
64%
100%
1.15
0.61
USD
16%
1:500
