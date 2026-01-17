The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live01 0.00 × 2 JFD-Live02 0.00 × 4 Exness-Real14 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 16 0.00 × 7 ExnessKE-Real20 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live09 0.00 × 7 BenchMark-Real 0.00 × 5 LiteFinanceVC-Live-03 0.00 × 2 MYFXMarkets-US09-Live 0.00 × 2 ICMarkets-Live07 0.00 × 6 OANDA-v20 Live 0.00 × 9 FTMO-Server3 0.00 × 1 FTMO-Server2 0.00 × 1 LiteFinanceVC-Live-04 0.00 × 2 HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3 0.00 × 1 BCS-Real 0.00 × 7 AM-Live2 0.00 × 11 LiteFinance-ECN2.com 0.00 × 2 ICMarkets-Live05 0.00 × 14 ValburyCapitalLtd-US01-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live16 0.00 × 8 FXCC1-Live 0.00 × 19 LQDLLC-Live01 0.00 × 50 NgelPartners-Live 0.00 × 2 XMGlobal-Real 22 0.00 × 1 549 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor