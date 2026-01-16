- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
7 (58.33%)
Loss Trades:
5 (41.67%)
Best trade:
8.33 USD
Worst trade:
-5.14 USD
Gross Profit:
31.89 USD (31 896 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16.21 USD (31 633 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (11.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.02 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
23 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.33
Long Trades:
4 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
8 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.97
Expected Payoff:
1.31 USD
Average Profit:
4.56 USD
Average Loss:
-3.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-2.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.14 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
15.58%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.06 USD
Maximal:
6.73 USD (6.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|11
|BTCUSDm
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|17
|BTCUSDm
|-2
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|17K
|BTCUSDm
|-17K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8.33 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.06 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real39" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Menikmati Perjalanan Trading Yang Tidak Ada Ujungnya
