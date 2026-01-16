SignalsSections
Md Rabbi Bhuya

Consistency640

Md Rabbi Bhuya
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 1 272%
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
238
Profit Trades:
196 (82.35%)
Loss Trades:
42 (17.65%)
Best trade:
1 158.51 USD
Worst trade:
-154.50 USD
Gross Profit:
4 415.11 USD (2 501 855 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 553.04 USD (708 791 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
49 (499.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 980.05 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.26%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
14 days
Recovery Factor:
2.64
Long Trades:
227 (95.38%)
Short Trades:
11 (4.62%)
Profit Factor:
2.84
Expected Payoff:
12.03 USD
Average Profit:
22.53 USD
Average Loss:
-36.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-759.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-759.61 USD (19)
Monthly growth:
155.88%
Annual Forecast:
1 891.39%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.00 USD
Maximal:
1 085.12 USD (80.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
55.51% (1 121.82 USD)
By Equity:
5.63% (203.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
SPX 30
XAUUSD 27
XPDUSD 25
XNIUSD 22
XNGUSD 15
NQ 11
ASX200 11
NI225 11
CORN 8
SING 8
YM 7
XAGUSD 6
XPTUSD 5
#ADS 5
FTSE 5
CAC 5
#INTC 4
HK50 4
OJ 3
RUT 3
SX5E 3
SOYBEAN 2
#PLUG 2
#NIKE 2
#BABA 2
XCUUSD 2
IBEX35 2
FDAX 2
COFFEE 1
WHEAT 1
#TSLA 1
#PYPL 1
#PM 1
BTCUSD 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
SPX 201
XAUUSD 410
XPDUSD 154
XNIUSD 256
XNGUSD 84
NQ 94
ASX200 -46
NI225 -91
CORN -18
SING -206
YM 67
XAGUSD 86
XPTUSD 80
#ADS 7
FTSE 90
CAC 174
#INTC 28
HK50 -58
OJ 39
RUT 120
SX5E 63
SOYBEAN 9
#PLUG 24
#NIKE 8
#BABA 11
XCUUSD 25
IBEX35 163
FDAX -68
COFFEE 3
WHEAT 5
#TSLA 8
#PYPL 3
#PM 4
BTCUSD 1.1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
SPX 10K
XAUUSD 32K
XPDUSD 4.9K
XNIUSD 257K
XNGUSD 838
NQ 9.3K
ASX200 -6.3K
NI225 420K
CORN -1.2K
SING -2.8K
YM 6.6K
XAGUSD 1.7K
XPTUSD 16K
#ADS 678
FTSE 5.4K
CAC 6.8K
#INTC 667
HK50 -44K
OJ 1.2K
RUT 12K
SX5E 5.5K
SOYBEAN 2.3K
#PLUG 23
#NIKE 814
#BABA 1.1K
XCUUSD 25K
IBEX35 139K
FDAX -5.8K
COFFEE 285
WHEAT 637
#TSLA 791
#PYPL 282
#PM 431
BTCUSD 891K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 158.51 USD
Worst trade: -155 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 19
Maximal consecutive profit: +499.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -759.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.91 × 119
Exness-MT5Real6
1.67 × 956
Exness-MT5Real7
2.10 × 575
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
2.85 × 164
Exness-MT5Real17
3.85 × 66
RoboForex-Pro
4.75 × 16
Consistency is everything...Low risk ..per month 5% to 10% return possible
No reviews
2026.01.16 11:54
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.16 11:54
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.16 11:54
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.