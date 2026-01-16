- Growth
Trades:
238
Profit Trades:
196 (82.35%)
Loss Trades:
42 (17.65%)
Best trade:
1 158.51 USD
Worst trade:
-154.50 USD
Gross Profit:
4 415.11 USD (2 501 855 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 553.04 USD (708 791 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
49 (499.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 980.05 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.26%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
14 days
Recovery Factor:
2.64
Long Trades:
227 (95.38%)
Short Trades:
11 (4.62%)
Profit Factor:
2.84
Expected Payoff:
12.03 USD
Average Profit:
22.53 USD
Average Loss:
-36.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-759.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-759.61 USD (19)
Monthly growth:
155.88%
Annual Forecast:
1 891.39%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.00 USD
Maximal:
1 085.12 USD (80.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
55.51% (1 121.82 USD)
By Equity:
5.63% (203.18 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|SPX
|30
|XAUUSD
|27
|XPDUSD
|25
|XNIUSD
|22
|XNGUSD
|15
|NQ
|11
|ASX200
|11
|NI225
|11
|CORN
|8
|SING
|8
|YM
|7
|XAGUSD
|6
|XPTUSD
|5
|#ADS
|5
|FTSE
|5
|CAC
|5
|#INTC
|4
|HK50
|4
|OJ
|3
|RUT
|3
|SX5E
|3
|SOYBEAN
|2
|#PLUG
|2
|#NIKE
|2
|#BABA
|2
|XCUUSD
|2
|IBEX35
|2
|FDAX
|2
|COFFEE
|1
|WHEAT
|1
|#TSLA
|1
|#PYPL
|1
|#PM
|1
|BTCUSD
|1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|SPX
|201
|XAUUSD
|410
|XPDUSD
|154
|XNIUSD
|256
|XNGUSD
|84
|NQ
|94
|ASX200
|-46
|NI225
|-91
|CORN
|-18
|SING
|-206
|YM
|67
|XAGUSD
|86
|XPTUSD
|80
|#ADS
|7
|FTSE
|90
|CAC
|174
|#INTC
|28
|HK50
|-58
|OJ
|39
|RUT
|120
|SX5E
|63
|SOYBEAN
|9
|#PLUG
|24
|#NIKE
|8
|#BABA
|11
|XCUUSD
|25
|IBEX35
|163
|FDAX
|-68
|COFFEE
|3
|WHEAT
|5
|#TSLA
|8
|#PYPL
|3
|#PM
|4
|BTCUSD
|1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|SPX
|10K
|XAUUSD
|32K
|XPDUSD
|4.9K
|XNIUSD
|257K
|XNGUSD
|838
|NQ
|9.3K
|ASX200
|-6.3K
|NI225
|420K
|CORN
|-1.2K
|SING
|-2.8K
|YM
|6.6K
|XAGUSD
|1.7K
|XPTUSD
|16K
|#ADS
|678
|FTSE
|5.4K
|CAC
|6.8K
|#INTC
|667
|HK50
|-44K
|OJ
|1.2K
|RUT
|12K
|SX5E
|5.5K
|SOYBEAN
|2.3K
|#PLUG
|23
|#NIKE
|814
|#BABA
|1.1K
|XCUUSD
|25K
|IBEX35
|139K
|FDAX
|-5.8K
|COFFEE
|285
|WHEAT
|637
|#TSLA
|791
|#PYPL
|282
|#PM
|431
|BTCUSD
|891K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 158.51 USD
Worst trade: -155 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 19
Maximal consecutive profit: +499.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -759.61 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
