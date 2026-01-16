- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
7
Profit Trades:
3 (42.85%)
Loss Trades:
4 (57.14%)
Best trade:
47.48 EUR
Worst trade:
-9.75 EUR
Gross Profit:
93.50 EUR (5 433 pips)
Gross Loss:
-23.45 EUR (3 715 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (93.50 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
93.50 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
10.97%
Max deposit load:
6.49%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
21 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.11
Long Trades:
3 (42.86%)
Short Trades:
4 (57.14%)
Profit Factor:
3.99
Expected Payoff:
10.01 EUR
Average Profit:
31.17 EUR
Average Loss:
-5.86 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-13.72 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13.72 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
7.01%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.72 EUR
Maximal:
13.72 EUR (1.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.37% (13.72 EUR)
By Equity:
1.03% (11.13 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|4
|.USTECHCash
|3
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|96
|.USTECHCash
|-16
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.9K
|.USTECHCash
|-3.2K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.87 × 415
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|1.79 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|2.18 × 22
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|2.64 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|2.76 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|4.19 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|4.19 × 111
|
Exness-Real24
|4.62 × 215
|
Axi-US09-Live
|5.09 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|5.21 × 237
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|6.82 × 22
|
Ava-Real 3
|6.83 × 12
|
Exness-Real
|7.19 × 16
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|7.63 × 598
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|8.13 × 23
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|8.40 × 5
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|9.17 × 6
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
|10.71 × 21
|
Hankotrade-Live
|12.75 × 73
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|14.36 × 111
|
Alpari-Nano
|14.79 × 643
