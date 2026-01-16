- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Loss Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Best trade:
18 894.83 IDR
Worst trade:
-22 704.10 IDR
Gross Profit:
57 512.74 IDR (339 pips)
Gross Loss:
-33 364.37 IDR (196 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (46 895.62 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
46 895.62 IDR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
48.43%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.72
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
9 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.72
Expected Payoff:
2 683.15 IDR
Average Profit:
14 378.19 IDR
Average Loss:
-6 672.87 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-33 364.37 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33 364.37 IDR (5)
Monthly growth:
2.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
22 747.25 IDR
Maximal:
33 364.37 IDR (3.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.89% (33 364.37 IDR)
By Equity:
14.30% (117 954.24 IDR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSDm
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSDm
|2
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSDm
|143
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18 894.83 IDR
Worst trade: -22 704 IDR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +46 895.62 IDR
Maximal consecutive loss: -33 364.37 IDR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
872K
IDR
IDR
1
100%
9
44%
100%
1.72
2 683.15
IDR
IDR
14%
1:500