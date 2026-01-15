- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
12 (85.71%)
Loss Trades:
2 (14.29%)
Best trade:
3.11 USD
Worst trade:
-0.33 USD
Gross Profit:
15.90 USD (887 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.22 USD (20 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (11.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.14 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.34
Trading activity:
9.29%
Max deposit load:
19.63%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
34.14
Long Trades:
14 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
13.03
Expected Payoff:
1.05 USD
Average Profit:
1.33 USD
Average Loss:
-0.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.33 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
14.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.05 USD
Maximal:
0.43 USD (0.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.36% (0.38 USD)
By Equity:
9.13% (9.44 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|14
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|15
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|867
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.11 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.33 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.25 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.82 × 6950
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.83 × 12
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.24 × 46
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.36 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|6.68 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|6.94 × 143
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.55 × 1521
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|7.69 × 29
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|8.17 × 6
|
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
|8.50 × 88
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|8.79 × 217
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|9.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|9.08 × 112
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|9.33 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|9.51 × 1056
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|10.18 × 22
Tailored to buy XAUUSD when solid scalping conditons have been met. 3-5 signals/day.
