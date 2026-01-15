SignalsSections
Jian Qiang Zhao

ZZjq032

Jian Qiang Zhao
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 5%
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
135
Profit Trades:
102 (75.55%)
Loss Trades:
33 (24.44%)
Best trade:
5.04 USD
Worst trade:
-10.95 USD
Gross Profit:
122.97 USD (12 957 pips)
Gross Loss:
-117.48 USD (11 541 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (17.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
47.90 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
71.31%
Max deposit load:
95.64%
Latest trade:
8 minutes ago
Trades per week:
144
Avg holding time:
31 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.09
Long Trades:
57 (42.22%)
Short Trades:
78 (57.78%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.04 USD
Average Profit:
1.21 USD
Average Loss:
-3.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-57.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-57.36 USD (10)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.97 USD
Maximal:
58.50 USD (37.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.14% (58.50 USD)
By Equity:
29.16% (45.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 86
EURUSD 49
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -4
EURUSD 9
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 212
EURUSD 1.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.04 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -57.36 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live09" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live07
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
LQD1-Live01
0.00 × 3
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 2
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 1
TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.28 × 103
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.31 × 26
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
0.40 × 20
Tickmill-Live08
0.50 × 4
KeyToMarkets-Live
0.50 × 4
69 more...
刀口添血
No reviews
2026.01.16 11:54
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.16 11:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.16 08:55
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.16 08:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.16 06:55
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.16 05:55
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.15 20:49
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:300 - 1:1000
2026.01.15 16:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.15 15:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 15:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
