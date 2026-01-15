- Growth
Trades:
135
Profit Trades:
102 (75.55%)
Loss Trades:
33 (24.44%)
Best trade:
5.04 USD
Worst trade:
-10.95 USD
Gross Profit:
122.97 USD (12 957 pips)
Gross Loss:
-117.48 USD (11 541 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (17.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
47.90 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
71.31%
Max deposit load:
95.64%
Latest trade:
8 minutes ago
Trades per week:
144
Avg holding time:
31 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.09
Long Trades:
57 (42.22%)
Short Trades:
78 (57.78%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.04 USD
Average Profit:
1.21 USD
Average Loss:
-3.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-57.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-57.36 USD (10)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.97 USD
Maximal:
58.50 USD (37.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.14% (58.50 USD)
By Equity:
29.16% (45.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|86
|EURUSD
|49
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-4
|EURUSD
|9
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|212
|EURUSD
|1.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.04 USD
Worst trade: -11 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -57.36 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live09" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LQD1-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.28 × 103
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.31 × 26
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
|0.40 × 20
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.50 × 4
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|0.50 × 4
