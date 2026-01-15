- Growth
Trades:
228
Profit Trades:
136 (59.64%)
Loss Trades:
92 (40.35%)
Best trade:
44.11 UST
Worst trade:
-14.68 UST
Gross Profit:
677.49 UST (36 495 pips)
Gross Loss:
-348.56 UST (26 812 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (24.92 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
71.68 UST (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
60.44%
Max deposit load:
20.60%
Latest trade:
14 minutes ago
Trades per week:
228
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.78
Long Trades:
121 (53.07%)
Short Trades:
107 (46.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.94
Expected Payoff:
1.44 UST
Average Profit:
4.98 UST
Average Loss:
-3.79 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-68.56 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-68.56 UST (8)
Monthly growth:
32.91%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.48 UST
Maximal:
68.80 UST (5.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.92% (69.70 UST)
By Equity:
6.35% (63.83 UST)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|228
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|329
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|9.7K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
100% Algo Trading by AI
