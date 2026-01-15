SignalsSections
Albinus Tejo Sungkowo

Just Watch Gold Avrg

Albinus Tejo Sungkowo
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 31%
TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
478
Profit Trades:
334 (69.87%)
Loss Trades:
144 (30.13%)
Best trade:
111.96 USD
Worst trade:
-50.57 USD
Gross Profit:
2 468.07 USD (188 885 pips)
Gross Loss:
-922.02 USD (90 730 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (145.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
193.20 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
96.18%
Max deposit load:
0.32%
Latest trade:
33 minutes ago
Trades per week:
254
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.51
Long Trades:
478 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.68
Expected Payoff:
3.23 USD
Average Profit:
7.39 USD
Average Loss:
-6.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-162.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-162.59 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
30.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
39.88 USD
Maximal:
162.59 USD (3.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.08% (162.59 USD)
By Equity:
2.06% (130.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.sv 478
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.sv 1.5K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.sv 98K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +111.96 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +145.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -162.59 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Just Watch this EA trade on Gold.
No reviews
2026.01.15 05:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 05:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Just Watch Gold Avrg
31%
0
0
USD
6.5K
USD
4
100%
478
69%
96%
2.67
3.23
USD
3%
1:400
Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

