- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|948
|NAS100
|614
|BTCUSD
|88
|EURUSD
|34
|USDJPY
|14
|TRUMPUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.3K
|NAS100
|211
|BTCUSD
|-31
|EURUSD
|48
|USDJPY
|19
|TRUMPUSD
|0
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|67K
|NAS100
|3.2K
|BTCUSD
|-26K
|EURUSD
|1.9K
|USDJPY
|765
|TRUMPUSD
|-24
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 9
|
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.32 × 327
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 308
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.73 × 166
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.74 × 242
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.90 × 184
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.00 × 2
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.15 × 75
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.17 × 1532
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.19 × 68
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.20 × 106
Opero exclusivamente XAUUSD (Oro) utilizando un enfoque técnico–institucional basado en estructura de mercado, liquidez y confirmaciones en múltiples temporalidades.
Mi operativa se centra en identificar zonas clave de oferta y demanda, barridos de liquidez y continuaciones de tendencia, priorizando siempre la gestión del riesgo y la consistencia sobre la cantidad de operaciones.
Las entradas se realizan principalmente en sesiones de Londres y Nueva York, evitando horarios de baja liquidez. Cada operación cuenta con stop loss definido y objetivos claros con relación riesgo/beneficio mínima de 1:2.
El enfoque está orientado a trading intradía y swing corto, buscando movimientos de alta probabilidad en el oro con disciplina y control emocional.
USD
USD
USD