SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSDhrios
Hector Miguel Rios Gonzalez

XAUUSDhrios

Hector Miguel Rios Gonzalez
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 141%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 699
Profit Trades:
740 (43.55%)
Loss Trades:
959 (56.44%)
Best trade:
388.65 USD
Worst trade:
-547.38 USD
Gross Profit:
19 544.78 USD (3 678 980 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 024.66 USD (3 632 601 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (3 120.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 120.92 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
47.33%
Max deposit load:
20.63%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.45
Long Trades:
934 (54.97%)
Short Trades:
765 (45.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
2.66 USD
Average Profit:
26.41 USD
Average Loss:
-15.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
53 (-107.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 243.02 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
43.06%
Annual Forecast:
522.48%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
466.38 USD
Maximal:
3 126.84 USD (74.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.47% (3 126.73 USD)
By Equity:
7.54% (382.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 948
NAS100 614
BTCUSD 88
EURUSD 34
USDJPY 14
TRUMPUSD 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.3K
NAS100 211
BTCUSD -31
EURUSD 48
USDJPY 19
TRUMPUSD 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 67K
NAS100 3.2K
BTCUSD -26K
EURUSD 1.9K
USDJPY 765
TRUMPUSD -24
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +388.65 USD
Worst trade: -547 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 120.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -107.96 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 9
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
Exness-MT5Real3
0.32 × 327
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 308
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
Tickmill-Live
0.73 × 166
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.74 × 242
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.90 × 184
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
Darwinex-Live
1.15 × 75
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.17 × 1532
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
58 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Opero exclusivamente XAUUSD (Oro) utilizando un enfoque técnico–institucional basado en estructura de mercado, liquidez y confirmaciones en múltiples temporalidades.

Mi operativa se centra en identificar zonas clave de oferta y demanda, barridos de liquidez y continuaciones de tendencia, priorizando siempre la gestión del riesgo y la consistencia sobre la cantidad de operaciones.

Las entradas se realizan principalmente en sesiones de Londres y Nueva York, evitando horarios de baja liquidez. Cada operación cuenta con stop loss definido y objetivos claros con relación riesgo/beneficio mínima de 1:2.

El enfoque está orientado a trading intradía y swing corto, buscando movimientos de alta probabilidad en el oro con disciplina y control emocional.


No reviews
2026.01.14 23:35
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 150 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAUUSDhrios
30 USD per month
141%
0
0
USD
5.5K
USD
22
86%
1 699
43%
47%
1.30
2.66
USD
42%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.