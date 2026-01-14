- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
75
Profit Trades:
61 (81.33%)
Loss Trades:
14 (18.67%)
Best trade:
577.50 USD
Worst trade:
-671.60 USD
Gross Profit:
8 638.32 USD (31 019 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 480.69 USD (11 917 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (2 892.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 892.20 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
25.19%
Max deposit load:
1.87%
Latest trade:
29 minutes ago
Trades per week:
76
Avg holding time:
33 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.74
Long Trades:
33 (44.00%)
Short Trades:
42 (56.00%)
Profit Factor:
3.48
Expected Payoff:
82.10 USD
Average Profit:
141.61 USD
Average Loss:
-177.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-2 244.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 244.70 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
6.27%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
573.30 USD
Maximal:
2 244.70 USD (2.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.23% (2 244.70 USD)
By Equity:
2.21% (2 220.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|67
|XAGUSD
|8
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.7K
|XAGUSD
|505
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|19K
|XAGUSD
|74
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +577.50 USD
Worst trade: -672 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 892.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 244.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|1.50 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|2.40 × 50
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.80 × 81
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
USD
102K
USD
USD
1
0%
75
81%
25%
3.48
82.10
USD
USD
2%
1:500