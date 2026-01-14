- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
295
Profit Trades:
168 (56.94%)
Loss Trades:
127 (43.05%)
Best trade:
1 653.40 USD
Worst trade:
-1 764.50 USD
Gross Profit:
59 431.83 USD (203 909 pips)
Gross Loss:
-54 937.69 USD (250 310 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (4 796.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 796.15 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.65
Long Trades:
212 (71.86%)
Short Trades:
83 (28.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
15.23 USD
Average Profit:
353.76 USD
Average Loss:
-432.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-3 310.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 056.50 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-0.40%
Algo trading:
32%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 119.64 USD
Maximal:
6 933.30 USD (6.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.36% (6 933.30 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.h
|274
|BTCUSD.h
|21
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.h
|5.1K
|BTCUSD.h
|-600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.h
|2.7K
|BTCUSD.h
|-49K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 653.40 USD
Worst trade: -1 765 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 796.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 310.40 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HantecMarketsMU-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
prop firm
