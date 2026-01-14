SignalsSections
Eduardo dos Santos

Xwise hantec Trader v1

Eduardo dos Santos
0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 4%
HantecMarketsMU-MT5
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
295
Profit Trades:
168 (56.94%)
Loss Trades:
127 (43.05%)
Best trade:
1 653.40 USD
Worst trade:
-1 764.50 USD
Gross Profit:
59 431.83 USD (203 909 pips)
Gross Loss:
-54 937.69 USD (250 310 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (4 796.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 796.15 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.65
Long Trades:
212 (71.86%)
Short Trades:
83 (28.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
15.23 USD
Average Profit:
353.76 USD
Average Loss:
-432.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-3 310.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 056.50 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-0.40%
Algo trading:
32%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 119.64 USD
Maximal:
6 933.30 USD (6.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.36% (6 933.30 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.h 274
BTCUSD.h 21
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.h 5.1K
BTCUSD.h -600
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.h 2.7K
BTCUSD.h -49K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HantecMarketsMU-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

prop firm
No reviews
2026.01.14 16:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.72% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.14 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
