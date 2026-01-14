- Growth
Trades:
22
Profit Trades:
11 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
11 (50.00%)
Best trade:
5.00 USD
Worst trade:
-10.32 USD
Gross Profit:
8.12 USD (766 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18.63 USD (1 477 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (2.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.00 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.20
Trading activity:
15.38%
Max deposit load:
113.31%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
23 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.68
Long Trades:
15 (68.18%)
Short Trades:
7 (31.82%)
Profit Factor:
0.44
Expected Payoff:
-0.48 USD
Average Profit:
0.74 USD
Average Loss:
-1.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-11.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11.79 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-40.42%
Algo trading:
4%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.51 USD
Maximal:
15.51 USD (50.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.03% (15.51 USD)
By Equity:
31.80% (9.54 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|11
|USDJPY
|6
|XAUUSD
|3
|GER40
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-4
|USDJPY
|2
|XAUUSD
|-6
|GER40
|-1
|EURUSD
|-1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-140
|USDJPY
|174
|XAUUSD
|-631
|GER40
|-87
|EURUSD
|-27
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.00 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.79 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|0.00 × 2
|
OverflowingFinCapital-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge06
|0.00 × 3
|
Valutrades-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 3
|
FxPro.com-Real07
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.15 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.16 × 248
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.43 × 21
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.50 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.60 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.60 × 65
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.84 × 174
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|1.00 × 8
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|1.52 × 1946
|
Axi-US12-Live
|1.63 × 8
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-40%
0
0
USD
USD
15
USD
USD
1
4%
22
50%
15%
0.43
-0.48
USD
USD
50%
1:200