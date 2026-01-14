- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
619
Profit Trades:
456 (73.66%)
Loss Trades:
163 (26.33%)
Best trade:
79.50 USD
Worst trade:
-40.30 USD
Gross Profit:
1 926.96 USD (124 267 pips)
Gross Loss:
-900.94 USD (64 765 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (77.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
124.31 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.15%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
89
Avg holding time:
26 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.00
Long Trades:
413 (66.72%)
Short Trades:
206 (33.28%)
Profit Factor:
2.14
Expected Payoff:
1.66 USD
Average Profit:
4.23 USD
Average Loss:
-5.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-50.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-145.78 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
6.69%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.06 USD
Maximal:
146.58 USD (5.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.63% (61.80 USD)
By Equity:
0.02% (0.98 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|619
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|60K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
