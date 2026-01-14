SignalsSections
Dion Martin H

Dion Martin

Dion Martin H
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 35%
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
619
Profit Trades:
456 (73.66%)
Loss Trades:
163 (26.33%)
Best trade:
79.50 USD
Worst trade:
-40.30 USD
Gross Profit:
1 926.96 USD (124 267 pips)
Gross Loss:
-900.94 USD (64 765 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (77.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
124.31 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.15%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
89
Avg holding time:
26 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.00
Long Trades:
413 (66.72%)
Short Trades:
206 (33.28%)
Profit Factor:
2.14
Expected Payoff:
1.66 USD
Average Profit:
4.23 USD
Average Loss:
-5.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-50.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-145.78 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
6.69%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.06 USD
Maximal:
146.58 USD (5.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.63% (61.80 USD)
By Equity:
0.02% (0.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 619
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 60K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +79.50 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +77.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -50.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.57 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
8.82 × 145
RoboForex-Pro
22.00 × 1
No reviews
2026.01.14 10:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
