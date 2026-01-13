SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / INVICTUS X New Version
Guilherme Jose Mattes

INVICTUS X New Version

Guilherme Jose Mattes
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 37%
Exness-MT5Real12
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
78
Profit Trades:
65 (83.33%)
Loss Trades:
13 (16.67%)
Best trade:
16.50 USD
Worst trade:
-6.62 USD
Gross Profit:
115.05 USD (119 936 pips)
Gross Loss:
-40.63 USD (20 205 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (70.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
70.71 USD (33)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.53
Trading activity:
0.35%
Max deposit load:
26.71%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
78
Avg holding time:
30 seconds
Recovery Factor:
7.66
Long Trades:
67 (85.90%)
Short Trades:
11 (14.10%)
Profit Factor:
2.83
Expected Payoff:
0.95 USD
Average Profit:
1.77 USD
Average Loss:
-3.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-2.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6.62 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
37.10%
Algo trading:
14%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.16 USD
Maximal:
9.71 USD (3.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.55% (9.79 USD)
By Equity:
2.35% (6.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDz 28
BTCUSDz 22
ETHUSDz 15
USTECz 13
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDz 16
BTCUSDz 5
ETHUSDz 46
USTECz 7
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDz 19K
BTCUSDz 63K
ETHUSDz 13K
USTECz 4.8K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.50 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 33
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.72 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.13 22:34
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.13 22:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
