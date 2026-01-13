SignalsSections
Ahmed Shefaa Abdelghany Kassem

APPEXGATE PRO V2

Ahmed Shefaa Abdelghany Kassem
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2026 -6%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
43
Profit Trades:
15 (34.88%)
Loss Trades:
28 (65.12%)
Best trade:
65.87 USD
Worst trade:
-75.52 USD
Gross Profit:
284.77 USD (385 907 pips)
Gross Loss:
-671.11 USD (190 738 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (58.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
65.87 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.35
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
18.96%
Latest trade:
24 minutes ago
Trades per week:
54
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.87
Long Trades:
31 (72.09%)
Short Trades:
12 (27.91%)
Profit Factor:
0.42
Expected Payoff:
-8.98 USD
Average Profit:
18.98 USD
Average Loss:
-23.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-207.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-207.18 USD (7)
Algo trading:
60%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
386.34 USD
Maximal:
445.00 USD (6.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.86% (442.84 USD)
By Equity:
1.00% (62.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 11
USDJPY 8
BTCUSD 6
GBPUSD 4
AUDUSD 3
EURUSD 2
USDCHF 2
EURCAD 1
EURJPY 1
NZDUSD 1
EURAUD 1
GBPAUD 1
USDCAD 1
GBPCAD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -142
USDJPY -31
BTCUSD 28
GBPUSD -46
AUDUSD -20
EURUSD -56
USDCHF 3
EURCAD -31
EURJPY -33
NZDUSD -32
EURAUD -30
GBPAUD 66
USDCAD -31
GBPCAD -31
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -19K
USDJPY -310
BTCUSD 216K
GBPUSD -224
AUDUSD -15
EURUSD -242
USDCHF 55
EURCAD -158
EURJPY -164
NZDUSD -119
EURAUD -160
GBPAUD 351
USDCAD -120
GBPCAD -256
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +65.87 USD
Worst trade: -76 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +58.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -207.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
5.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real28
12.30 × 642
Exness-MT5Real15
12.51 × 88
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
APPEXGATE PRO EA
No reviews
2026.01.14 15:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.14 03:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.14 03:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 02:38
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 21:34
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.13 21:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.13 20:34
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.13 20:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.13 19:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 19:32
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 19:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.13 19:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 19:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
