Trades:
43
Profit Trades:
15 (34.88%)
Loss Trades:
28 (65.12%)
Best trade:
65.87 USD
Worst trade:
-75.52 USD
Gross Profit:
284.77 USD (385 907 pips)
Gross Loss:
-671.11 USD (190 738 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (58.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
65.87 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.35
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
18.96%
Latest trade:
24 minutes ago
Trades per week:
54
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.87
Long Trades:
31 (72.09%)
Short Trades:
12 (27.91%)
Profit Factor:
0.42
Expected Payoff:
-8.98 USD
Average Profit:
18.98 USD
Average Loss:
-23.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-207.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-207.18 USD (7)
Algo trading:
60%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
386.34 USD
Maximal:
445.00 USD (6.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.86% (442.84 USD)
By Equity:
1.00% (62.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|11
|USDJPY
|8
|BTCUSD
|6
|GBPUSD
|4
|AUDUSD
|3
|EURUSD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|EURCAD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-142
|USDJPY
|-31
|BTCUSD
|28
|GBPUSD
|-46
|AUDUSD
|-20
|EURUSD
|-56
|USDCHF
|3
|EURCAD
|-31
|EURJPY
|-33
|NZDUSD
|-32
|EURAUD
|-30
|GBPAUD
|66
|USDCAD
|-31
|GBPCAD
|-31
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-19K
|USDJPY
|-310
|BTCUSD
|216K
|GBPUSD
|-224
|AUDUSD
|-15
|EURUSD
|-242
|USDCHF
|55
|EURCAD
|-158
|EURJPY
|-164
|NZDUSD
|-119
|EURAUD
|-160
|GBPAUD
|351
|USDCAD
|-120
|GBPCAD
|-256
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +65.87 USD
Worst trade: -76 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +58.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -207.18 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 13
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|12.30 × 642
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.51 × 88
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
APPEXGATE PRO EA
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
-6%
0
0
USD
USD
6K
USD
USD
1
60%
43
34%
100%
0.42
-8.98
USD
USD
7%
1:200