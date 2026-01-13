- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Best trade:
18.65 USD
Worst trade:
-44.60 USD
Gross Profit:
38.05 USD (760 pips)
Gross Loss:
-138.90 USD (2 774 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (38.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
38.05 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.63
Trading activity:
3.95%
Max deposit load:
318.52%
Latest trade:
24 minutes ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.73
Long Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.27
Expected Payoff:
-12.61 USD
Average Profit:
9.51 USD
Average Loss:
-34.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-138.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-138.90 USD (4)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
100.85 USD
Maximal:
138.90 USD (100.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
100.00% (138.90 USD)
By Equity:
80.04% (110.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAGUSDm
|8
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAGUSDm
|-101
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAGUSDm
|-2K
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18.65 USD
Worst trade: -45 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -138.90 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
