Trades:
52
Profit Trades:
43 (82.69%)
Loss Trades:
9 (17.31%)
Best trade:
179.25 USD
Worst trade:
-208.35 USD
Gross Profit:
1 936.29 USD (13 242 pips)
Gross Loss:
-859.86 USD (5 508 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (633.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
633.70 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
33.23%
Max deposit load:
7.75%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
52
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.22
Long Trades:
25 (48.08%)
Short Trades:
27 (51.92%)
Profit Factor:
2.25
Expected Payoff:
20.70 USD
Average Profit:
45.03 USD
Average Loss:
-95.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-485.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-485.85 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
13.06%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
49.61 USD
Maximal:
485.85 USD (5.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.56% (485.85 USD)
By Equity:
1.99% (164.25 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|52
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live09" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.54 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|1.00 × 563
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.35 × 621
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|2.00 × 3
|
FXCL-Main2
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.53 × 174
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|2.60 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|3.70 × 10
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|4.10 × 10
|
AUSCommercial-Live 2
|4.13 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|4.33 × 9
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|4.48 × 33
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|4.69 × 626
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
59 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
USD
9.3K
USD
USD
1
0%
52
82%
33%
2.25
20.70
USD
USD
6%
1:500