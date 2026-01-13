- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
240
Profit Trades:
101 (42.08%)
Loss Trades:
139 (57.92%)
Best trade:
30.60 USD
Worst trade:
-25.60 USD
Gross Profit:
1 280.09 USD (101 622 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 174.75 USD (85 404 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (122.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
149.36 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
40
Avg holding time:
42 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.51
Long Trades:
114 (47.50%)
Short Trades:
126 (52.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
0.44 USD
Average Profit:
12.67 USD
Average Loss:
-8.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-162.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-162.30 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
123.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
191.81 USD
Maximal:
204.68 USD (96.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|240
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|105
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|16K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +30.60 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +122.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -162.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live24" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
RallyvilleMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.46 × 24
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.91 × 44
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.97 × 29
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|1.14 × 73
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.14 × 21
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|1.36 × 104
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|1.67 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|1.73 × 26
|
Exness-Real17
|1.87 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.87 × 128
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|2.00 × 1
|
Axi-US03-Demo
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.21 × 426
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|2.25 × 20
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|2.41 × 201
|
Tickmill-Live04
|2.50 × 14
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|2.50 × 2
No reviews