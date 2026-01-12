- Growth
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
5 (38.46%)
Loss Trades:
8 (61.54%)
Best trade:
6.43 USD
Worst trade:
-1.25 USD
Gross Profit:
17.39 USD (1 428 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6.05 USD (259 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (11.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.11 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
52.78%
Max deposit load:
17.80%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.00
Long Trades:
7 (53.85%)
Short Trades:
6 (46.15%)
Profit Factor:
2.87
Expected Payoff:
0.87 USD
Average Profit:
3.48 USD
Average Loss:
-0.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.16 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
11.34%
Algo trading:
38%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.27 USD
Maximal:
2.27 USD (2.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.22% (2.22 USD)
By Equity:
1.21% (1.24 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|8
|EURUSD
|3
|XAUUSD
|2
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|8
|EURUSD
|-2
|XAUUSD
|6
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|637
|EURUSD
|-105
|XAUUSD
|637
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.43 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.83 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.13 × 15
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.20 × 5
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.41 × 17
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.58 × 12
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.92 × 106
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.97 × 136
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.13 × 294
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|1.16 × 202
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.39 × 344
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.47 × 133
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|2.00 × 2
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.00 × 1
No reviews
