- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
51
Profit Trades:
42 (82.35%)
Loss Trades:
9 (17.65%)
Best trade:
498.66 USD
Worst trade:
-1 235.31 USD
Gross Profit:
6 634.42 USD (31 511 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 616.62 USD (10 099 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (4 411.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 411.14 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.61%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.18
Long Trades:
51 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.54
Expected Payoff:
78.78 USD
Average Profit:
157.96 USD
Average Loss:
-290.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 254.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 254.53 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
4.02%
Algo trading:
74%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
860.41 USD
Maximal:
1 264.21 USD (1.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.65% (679.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|44
|SP500
|7
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.1K
|SP500
|939
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|20K
|SP500
|986
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +498.66 USD
Worst trade: -1 235 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 411.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 254.53 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.59 × 247
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.62 × 39
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|6.14 × 7
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
|
Weltrade-Real
|7.29 × 946
Target 1-3% Per Day
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
104K
USD
USD
2
74%
51
82%
100%
2.53
78.78
USD
USD
1%
1:200