- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
12 (92.30%)
Loss Trades:
1 (7.69%)
Best trade:
21.84 USD
Worst trade:
-24.22 USD
Gross Profit:
68.26 USD (6 819 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24.22 USD (2 422 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (30.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
37.31 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.82
Long Trades:
9 (69.23%)
Short Trades:
4 (30.77%)
Profit Factor:
2.82
Expected Payoff:
3.39 USD
Average Profit:
5.69 USD
Average Loss:
-24.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-24.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24.22 USD (1)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
24.22 USD (5.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|13
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|44
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.4K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +21.84 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.22 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|1.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.19 × 479
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.34 × 220
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.51 × 434
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.55 × 53
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.80 × 284
|
OctaFX-Real
|2.04 × 113
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.45 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.18 × 100
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.63 × 19
|
ZeroMarkets-Live
|5.59 × 310
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|6.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|6.39 × 292
|
FBS-Real
|7.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real24
|7.45 × 22
|
RoboForex-Pro
|8.37 × 486
|
Deriv-Server
|10.67 × 6
|
FXGT-Live
|14.72 × 318
No reviews