Trades:
15
Profit Trades:
8 (53.33%)
Loss Trades:
7 (46.67%)
Best trade:
3.63 USD
Worst trade:
-7.37 USD
Gross Profit:
13.76 USD (16 420 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19.83 USD (2 249 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (2.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.63 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.13
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
67 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.63
Long Trades:
5 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
10 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
0.69
Expected Payoff:
-0.40 USD
Average Profit:
1.72 USD
Average Loss:
-2.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-7.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.37 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.07 USD
Maximal:
9.70 USD (15.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.27% (9.70 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|7
|XAUUSD
|4
|USDJPY
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|BTCUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|0
|XAUUSD
|-5
|USDJPY
|-4
|AUDUSD
|1
|BTCUSD
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-46
|XAUUSD
|-532
|USDJPY
|-546
|AUDUSD
|148
|BTCUSD
|15K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.63 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.37 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GOMarketsMU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
