Rizal Resmana
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -25%
GOMarketsMU-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
15
Profit Trades:
8 (53.33%)
Loss Trades:
7 (46.67%)
Best trade:
3.63 USD
Worst trade:
-7.37 USD
Gross Profit:
13.76 USD (16 420 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19.83 USD (2 249 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (2.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.63 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.13
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
67 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.63
Long Trades:
5 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
10 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
0.69
Expected Payoff:
-0.40 USD
Average Profit:
1.72 USD
Average Loss:
-2.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-7.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.37 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.07 USD
Maximal:
9.70 USD (15.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.27% (9.70 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 7
XAUUSD 4
USDJPY 2
AUDUSD 1
BTCUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 0
XAUUSD -5
USDJPY -4
AUDUSD 1
BTCUSD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -46
XAUUSD -532
USDJPY -546
AUDUSD 148
BTCUSD 15K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.63 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.37 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GOMarketsMU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMTrading-MT5
7.68 × 62
GOMarketsMU-Live
11.94 × 18
FXGT-Live
13.33 × 3
No reviews
2026.01.12 06:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.12 06:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 67 days
