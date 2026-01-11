- Growth
Trades:
16
Profit Trades:
12 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
4 (25.00%)
Best trade:
285.40 USD
Worst trade:
-100.90 USD
Gross Profit:
736.50 USD (454 573 pips)
Gross Loss:
-348.35 USD (5 797 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (479.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
479.80 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.77
Long Trades:
11 (68.75%)
Short Trades:
5 (31.25%)
Profit Factor:
2.11
Expected Payoff:
24.26 USD
Average Profit:
61.38 USD
Average Loss:
-87.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-100.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-100.90 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
78.90%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
102.90 USD
Maximal:
102.90 USD (20.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDb
|13
|XAGUSDb
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDb
|277
|XAGUSDb
|162
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDb
|2.6K
|XAGUSDb
|108
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Best trade: +285.40 USD
Worst trade: -101 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +479.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -100.90 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AMarkets-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
