- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
14 (82.35%)
Loss Trades:
3 (17.65%)
Best trade:
5.20 USD
Worst trade:
-10.44 USD
Gross Profit:
25.71 USD (5 427 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18.08 USD (4 371 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (16.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.15 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
25 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.73
Long Trades:
8 (47.06%)
Short Trades:
9 (52.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
0.45 USD
Average Profit:
1.84 USD
Average Loss:
-6.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-7.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.44 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.45%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.64 USD
Maximal:
10.44 USD (7.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|12
|XAUUSD
|5
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD
|1
|XAUUSD
|7
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD
|373
|XAUUSD
|683
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.20 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 15
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 20
|0.00 × 2
|
Imperatum-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 20
|
RoboForexEU-Pro
|0.00 × 4
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.09 × 32
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.38 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.47 × 15
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.73 × 15
|
Tickmill-Live09
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|1.00 × 4
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|1.10 × 10
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|1.20 × 10
突破策略
只做黄金和以太坊
一次一单，带动态止盈止损
交流学习可以加微：jjj117118119
No reviews