Shuangqing Liu

WH1688

Shuangqing Liu
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
Tickmill-Live02
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
14 (82.35%)
Loss Trades:
3 (17.65%)
Best trade:
5.20 USD
Worst trade:
-10.44 USD
Gross Profit:
25.71 USD (5 427 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18.08 USD (4 371 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (16.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.15 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
25 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.73
Long Trades:
8 (47.06%)
Short Trades:
9 (52.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
0.45 USD
Average Profit:
1.84 USD
Average Loss:
-6.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-7.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.44 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.45%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.64 USD
Maximal:
10.44 USD (7.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
ETHUSD 12
XAUUSD 5
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSD 1
XAUUSD 7
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSD 373
XAUUSD 683
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.20 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 6
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 15
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 20
0.00 × 2
Imperatum-Real
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 20
RoboForexEU-Pro
0.00 × 4
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.09 × 32
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.38 × 13
ICMarkets-Live02
0.47 × 15
ICMarkets-Live16
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
0.73 × 15
Tickmill-Live09
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
1.00 × 4
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
1.10 × 10
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.20 × 10
突破策略

只做黄金和以太坊

一次一单，带动态止盈止损

交流学习可以加微：jjj117118119

No reviews
2026.01.10 03:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.10 03:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
