Trades:
22
Profit Trades:
14 (63.63%)
Loss Trades:
8 (36.36%)
Best trade:
31.65 UST
Worst trade:
-9.39 UST
Gross Profit:
99.19 UST (3 873 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36.93 UST (1 423 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (66.20 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
66.20 UST (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.69
Long Trades:
5 (22.73%)
Short Trades:
17 (77.27%)
Profit Factor:
2.69
Expected Payoff:
2.83 UST
Average Profit:
7.09 UST
Average Loss:
-4.62 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-16.35 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.35 UST (2)
Monthly growth:
14.60%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14.82 UST
Maximal:
16.89 UST (3.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 UST)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 UST)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|21
|USDCAD+
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|62
|USDCAD+
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|2.4K
|USDCAD+
|14
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +31.65 UST
Worst trade: -9 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +66.20 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.35 UST
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
