Trades:
7 342
Profit Trades:
3 956 (53.88%)
Loss Trades:
3 386 (46.12%)
Best trade:
265.55 USD
Worst trade:
-392.66 USD
Gross Profit:
64 405.81 USD (26 800 671 pips)
Gross Loss:
-55 990.80 USD (20 373 347 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (82.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
790.97 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.95
Long Trades:
3 691 (50.27%)
Short Trades:
3 651 (49.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
1.15 USD
Average Profit:
16.28 USD
Average Loss:
-16.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-141.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 077.24 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-17.91%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
52.30 USD
Maximal:
4 320.19 USD (40.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.28% (4 320.19 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BRTBTC
|1870
|ETHJPY
|1537
|ETHUSD
|1045
|BRTUSD
|525
|XAGBTC
|415
|WTIBTC
|392
|XAUETH
|352
|BTCJPY
|298
|WTIUSD
|232
|BTCEUR
|174
|XAUBTC
|161
|BTCGBP
|149
|XAUUSD
|77
|BTCUSD
|76
|XAGUSD
|39
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BRTBTC
|5.5K
|ETHJPY
|369
|ETHUSD
|-32
|BRTUSD
|-4.3K
|XAGBTC
|1.3K
|WTIBTC
|99
|XAUETH
|3.3K
|BTCJPY
|135
|WTIUSD
|101
|BTCEUR
|222
|XAUBTC
|1.4K
|BTCGBP
|284
|XAUUSD
|-8
|BTCUSD
|-21
|XAGUSD
|24
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BRTBTC
|59K
|ETHJPY
|535K
|ETHUSD
|-17K
|BRTUSD
|19K
|XAGBTC
|24K
|WTIBTC
|10K
|XAUETH
|11K
|BTCJPY
|2M
|WTIUSD
|10K
|BTCEUR
|1.9M
|XAUBTC
|13K
|BTCGBP
|2.1M
|XAUUSD
|-766
|BTCUSD
|-206K
|XAGUSD
|494
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
Best trade: +265.55 USD
Worst trade: -393 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +82.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -141.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NCESC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|0.00 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 5
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 29
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.70 × 40
|
NCESC-Live
|4.31 × 1278
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|12.00 × 2
|
Bybit-Live
|23.60 × 20
No reviews