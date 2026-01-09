SignalsSections
Marios Skyrianidis

THPX16

Marios Skyrianidis
0 reviews
32 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 66%
NCESC-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
7 342
Profit Trades:
3 956 (53.88%)
Loss Trades:
3 386 (46.12%)
Best trade:
265.55 USD
Worst trade:
-392.66 USD
Gross Profit:
64 405.81 USD (26 800 671 pips)
Gross Loss:
-55 990.80 USD (20 373 347 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (82.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
790.97 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.95
Long Trades:
3 691 (50.27%)
Short Trades:
3 651 (49.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
1.15 USD
Average Profit:
16.28 USD
Average Loss:
-16.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-141.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 077.24 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-17.91%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
52.30 USD
Maximal:
4 320.19 USD (40.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.28% (4 320.19 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BRTBTC 1870
ETHJPY 1537
ETHUSD 1045
BRTUSD 525
XAGBTC 415
WTIBTC 392
XAUETH 352
BTCJPY 298
WTIUSD 232
BTCEUR 174
XAUBTC 161
BTCGBP 149
XAUUSD 77
BTCUSD 76
XAGUSD 39
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BRTBTC 5.5K
ETHJPY 369
ETHUSD -32
BRTUSD -4.3K
XAGBTC 1.3K
WTIBTC 99
XAUETH 3.3K
BTCJPY 135
WTIUSD 101
BTCEUR 222
XAUBTC 1.4K
BTCGBP 284
XAUUSD -8
BTCUSD -21
XAGUSD 24
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BRTBTC 59K
ETHJPY 535K
ETHUSD -17K
BRTUSD 19K
XAGBTC 24K
WTIBTC 10K
XAUETH 11K
BTCJPY 2M
WTIUSD 10K
BTCEUR 1.9M
XAUBTC 13K
BTCGBP 2.1M
XAUUSD -766
BTCUSD -206K
XAGUSD 494
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +265.55 USD
Worst trade: -393 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +82.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -141.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NCESC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real32
0.00 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 5
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 29
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.70 × 40
NCESC-Live
4.31 × 1278
Ava-Real 1-MT5
12.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
23.60 × 20
No reviews
2026.01.09 19:41
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
