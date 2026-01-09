- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
24
Profit Trades:
23 (95.83%)
Loss Trades:
1 (4.17%)
Best trade:
13.81 UST
Worst trade:
-3.30 UST
Gross Profit:
159.73 UST (15 964 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.74 UST (330 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (150.38 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
150.38 UST (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.93
Trading activity:
85.52%
Max deposit load:
1.81%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
45.32
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
24 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
33.70
Expected Payoff:
6.46 UST
Average Profit:
6.94 UST
Average Loss:
-4.74 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-3.30 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.30 UST (1)
Monthly growth:
6.32%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 UST
Maximal:
3.42 UST (0.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.13% (3.36 UST)
By Equity:
2.66% (67.91 UST)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|24
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|155
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|16K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13.81 UST
Worst trade: -3 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +150.38 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.30 UST
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Precision XAU trading. High-probability entries, fast execution, and disciplined risk control aligned with market momentum.
When copying, please note:
1. Minimum capital 2000 USD
2. Profit target from 10% per month
3. DD is controlled at a low level target
