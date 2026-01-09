SignalsSections
Mochamad Dhani Dharmawan

X8Trader Fund

Mochamad Dhani Dharmawan
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 6%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
24
Profit Trades:
23 (95.83%)
Loss Trades:
1 (4.17%)
Best trade:
13.81 UST
Worst trade:
-3.30 UST
Gross Profit:
159.73 UST (15 964 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.74 UST (330 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (150.38 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
150.38 UST (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.93
Trading activity:
85.52%
Max deposit load:
1.81%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
45.32
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
24 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
33.70
Expected Payoff:
6.46 UST
Average Profit:
6.94 UST
Average Loss:
-4.74 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-3.30 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.30 UST (1)
Monthly growth:
6.32%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 UST
Maximal:
3.42 UST (0.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.13% (3.36 UST)
By Equity:
2.66% (67.91 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 24
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 155
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 16K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13.81 UST
Worst trade: -3 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +150.38 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.30 UST

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Precision XAU trading. High-probability entries, fast execution, and disciplined risk control aligned with market momentum.
When copying, please note:
1. Minimum capital 2000 USD
2. Profit target from 10% per month
3. DD is controlled at a low level target
No reviews
2026.01.09 18:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.09 17:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 17:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 17:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
