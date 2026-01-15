- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
51
Profit Trades:
31 (60.78%)
Loss Trades:
20 (39.22%)
Best trade:
2 317.36 USD
Worst trade:
-1 660.07 USD
Gross Profit:
3 166.56 USD (16 435 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 829.71 USD (23 353 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (171.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 321.32 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
45.04%
Max deposit load:
0.43%
Latest trade:
39 minutes ago
Trades per week:
52
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.16
Long Trades:
37 (72.55%)
Short Trades:
14 (27.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
6.60 USD
Average Profit:
102.15 USD
Average Loss:
-141.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-2 000.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 000.99 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
1.12%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 934.32 USD
Maximal:
2 062.03 USD (6.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.84% (2 062.03 USD)
By Equity:
0.48% (147.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|50
|EURUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|353
|EURUSD
|-16
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-6.9K
|EURUSD
|-21
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 317.36 USD
Worst trade: -1 660 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +171.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 000.99 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTime-Live01
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 36
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.00 × 26
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 20
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
|0.00 × 4
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 5
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 9
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 8
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 2
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|0.00 × 21
|
NordFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 7
