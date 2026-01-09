- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
407
Profit Trades:
303 (74.44%)
Loss Trades:
104 (25.55%)
Best trade:
110.72 USD
Worst trade:
-99.85 USD
Gross Profit:
3 446.24 USD (95 530 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 693.45 USD (49 497 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (67.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
398.04 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
28 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.36
Long Trades:
374 (91.89%)
Short Trades:
33 (8.11%)
Profit Factor:
2.04
Expected Payoff:
4.31 USD
Average Profit:
11.37 USD
Average Loss:
-16.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-326.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-326.30 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
1.43%
Annual Forecast:
17.41%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.11 USD
Maximal:
326.74 USD (18.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.75% (327.38 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|405
|BTCUSD
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|BTCUSD
|0
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|41K
|BTCUSD
|5K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +110.72 USD
Worst trade: -100 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +67.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -326.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.32 × 81
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.10 × 3421
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.29 × 452
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.40 × 234
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
1、Using EA, 100% algo trading；
2、1000 USD for 0.01 lots;
3、Multi strategy combination, timing entry, not daily trading;
4、Compound interest mode, withdraw funds irregularly;
