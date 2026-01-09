SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / JUST GOLD
A Jie Zhu

JUST GOLD

A Jie Zhu
0 reviews
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 82%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
407
Profit Trades:
303 (74.44%)
Loss Trades:
104 (25.55%)
Best trade:
110.72 USD
Worst trade:
-99.85 USD
Gross Profit:
3 446.24 USD (95 530 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 693.45 USD (49 497 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (67.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
398.04 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
28 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.36
Long Trades:
374 (91.89%)
Short Trades:
33 (8.11%)
Profit Factor:
2.04
Expected Payoff:
4.31 USD
Average Profit:
11.37 USD
Average Loss:
-16.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-326.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-326.30 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
1.43%
Annual Forecast:
17.41%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.11 USD
Maximal:
326.74 USD (18.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.75% (327.38 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 405
BTCUSD 2
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
BTCUSD 0
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 41K
BTCUSD 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +110.72 USD
Worst trade: -100 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +67.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -326.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
Earnex-Trade
0.32 × 81
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.10 × 3421
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 452
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.40 × 234
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
1、Using EA, 100% algo trading；
2、1000 USD for 0.01 lots;
3、Multi strategy combination, timing entry, not daily trading; 
4、Compound interest mode, withdraw funds irregularly;
2026.01.09 05:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 28 days
