- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
33
Profit Trades:
29 (87.87%)
Loss Trades:
4 (12.12%)
Best trade:
19.95 USD
Worst trade:
-12.80 USD
Gross Profit:
160.78 USD (32 139 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29.21 USD (5 838 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (66.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
66.64 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.72
Trading activity:
65.24%
Max deposit load:
42.18%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
10.28
Long Trades:
23 (69.70%)
Short Trades:
10 (30.30%)
Profit Factor:
5.50
Expected Payoff:
3.99 USD
Average Profit:
5.54 USD
Average Loss:
-7.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-12.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12.80 USD (1)
Algo trading:
42%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
12.80 USD (2.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.66% (12.80 USD)
By Equity:
6.35% (36.06 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|33
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|132
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|26K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19.95 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +66.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.80 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US16-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTime-Standard
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
31%
0
0
USD
USD
561
USD
USD
1
42%
33
87%
65%
5.50
3.99
USD
USD
6%
1:200