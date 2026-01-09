- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
20
Profit Trades:
18 (90.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (10.00%)
Best trade:
39.44 USD
Worst trade:
-0.83 USD
Gross Profit:
281.94 USD (28 109 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.61 USD (221 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (278.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
278.11 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.73
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
337.75
Long Trades:
5 (25.00%)
Short Trades:
15 (75.00%)
Profit Factor:
175.12
Expected Payoff:
14.02 USD
Average Profit:
15.66 USD
Average Loss:
-0.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.83 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
278.00%
Algo trading:
25%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.83 USD (0.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDf
|15
|AUDCADf
|3
|NZDCADf
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDf
|277
|AUDCADf
|2
|NZDCADf
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDf
|28K
|AUDCADf
|171
|NZDCADf
|24
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +39.44 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +278.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.83 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinanceVC-Live-08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews