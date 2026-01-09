SignalsSections
Van Hoa Nguyen

DinosaurFX

Van Hoa Nguyen
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
LiteFinanceVC-Live-08
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
20
Profit Trades:
18 (90.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (10.00%)
Best trade:
39.44 USD
Worst trade:
-0.83 USD
Gross Profit:
281.94 USD (28 109 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.61 USD (221 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (278.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
278.11 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.73
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
337.75
Long Trades:
5 (25.00%)
Short Trades:
15 (75.00%)
Profit Factor:
175.12
Expected Payoff:
14.02 USD
Average Profit:
15.66 USD
Average Loss:
-0.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.83 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
278.00%
Algo trading:
25%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.83 USD (0.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDf 15
AUDCADf 3
NZDCADf 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDf 277
AUDCADf 2
NZDCADf 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDf 28K
AUDCADf 171
NZDCADf 24
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +39.44 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +278.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.83 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LiteFinanceVC-Live-08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.09 01:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 01:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
