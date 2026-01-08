- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
6 (42.85%)
Loss Trades:
8 (57.14%)
Best trade:
2.08 USD
Worst trade:
-7.79 USD
Gross Profit:
9.02 USD (900 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36.32 USD (3 626 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (2.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2.08 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.55
Trading activity:
99.39%
Max deposit load:
86.51%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.96
Long Trades:
7 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
7 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.25
Expected Payoff:
-1.95 USD
Average Profit:
1.50 USD
Average Loss:
-4.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-11.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11.22 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-20.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
27.30 USD
Maximal:
28.47 USD (21.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.55% (28.47 USD)
By Equity:
38.49% (48.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|14
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-27
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-2.7K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.08 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.22 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GOMarketsMU-Real 10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Multi paires
Trading principalement manuel
Pensez a adapter votre % de copie par rapport à vos fonds et aux risques que vous êtes prêt à prendre.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
-21%
0
0
USD
USD
104
USD
USD
1
100%
14
42%
99%
0.24
-1.95
USD
USD
38%
1:500