- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
18 (56.25%)
Loss Trades:
14 (43.75%)
Best trade:
10.74 USD
Worst trade:
-11.83 USD
Gross Profit:
154.06 USD (15 782 pips)
Gross Loss:
-102.92 USD (10 089 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (35.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35.46 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
28.40%
Max deposit load:
7.22%
Latest trade:
14 minutes ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
57 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.65
Long Trades:
17 (53.13%)
Short Trades:
15 (46.88%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
1.60 USD
Average Profit:
8.56 USD
Average Loss:
-7.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-31.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-31.01 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
71.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.16 USD
Maximal:
31.01 USD (23.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.78% (31.01 USD)
By Equity:
5.44% (7.33 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|32
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|51
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +10.74 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -31.01 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.08 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.13 × 45
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.58 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.62 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.78 × 80
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.79 × 29
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.80 × 5
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.92 × 135
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 51
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|1.00 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.05 × 1102
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|1.24 × 92
|
TitanFX-03
|1.46 × 174
|
Exness-Real9
|1.63 × 82
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.70 × 128
|
Axi-US07-Live
|1.76 × 159
|
Exness-Real7
|1.96 × 84
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|2.25 × 131
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.31 × 524
You can follow this signal from the link
****************
***************************
https://t.me/bestcopytrade_ai ✅ Proven performance with results visible on Telegram ✅ Over 3 years of sustained profitability ✅ Guaranteed and consistent 1% daily profit with no risk 😃 Cashback(rebate) is 100% by wnjc❤️❗️👍
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
3000 USD per month
71%
0
0
USD
USD
125
USD
USD
1
100%
32
56%
28%
1.49
1.60
USD
USD
23%
1:500