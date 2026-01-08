SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AdrianBot
Joyce Weiss Evans

AdrianBot

Joyce Weiss Evans
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 3000 USD per month
growth since 2026 71%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
18 (56.25%)
Loss Trades:
14 (43.75%)
Best trade:
10.74 USD
Worst trade:
-11.83 USD
Gross Profit:
154.06 USD (15 782 pips)
Gross Loss:
-102.92 USD (10 089 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (35.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35.46 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
28.40%
Max deposit load:
7.22%
Latest trade:
14 minutes ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
57 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.65
Long Trades:
17 (53.13%)
Short Trades:
15 (46.88%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
1.60 USD
Average Profit:
8.56 USD
Average Loss:
-7.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-31.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-31.01 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
71.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.16 USD
Maximal:
31.01 USD (23.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.78% (31.01 USD)
By Equity:
5.44% (7.33 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 51
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10.74 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -31.01 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.08 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.13 × 45
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live22
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.58 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.62 × 39
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.78 × 80
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.79 × 29
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.80 × 5
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.92 × 135
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.94 × 51
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
1.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.05 × 1102
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.24 × 92
TitanFX-03
1.46 × 174
Exness-Real9
1.63 × 82
TickmillEU-Live
1.70 × 128
Axi-US07-Live
1.76 × 159
Exness-Real7
1.96 × 84
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
2.25 × 131
RoboForex-ECN
2.31 × 524
No reviews
2026.01.08 10:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.08 07:08
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.08 07:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.08 06:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 06:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AdrianBot
3000 USD per month
71%
0
0
USD
125
USD
1
100%
32
56%
28%
1.49
1.60
USD
23%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.